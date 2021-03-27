Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,680 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

KMF stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

