Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $66,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,868,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $13,558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 364,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

