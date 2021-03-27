Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

BSAC stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

