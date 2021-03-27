Barclays PLC Has $444,000 Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.