Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 413,105 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAT. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $571.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

