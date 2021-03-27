Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

