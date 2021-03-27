Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Barrett Business Services also posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

