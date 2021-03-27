Beam (BEAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.10 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Beam has a market capitalization of $88.58 million and $20.10 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,375,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

