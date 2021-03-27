Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,035,000 after buying an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

