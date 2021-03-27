Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,945 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $70.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,266 shares of company stock worth $18,602,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

