Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,105 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,711 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for about 0.3% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $45,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,849.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,173,000 after buying an additional 246,741 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 710,385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $79,071,000 after buying an additional 161,982 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.