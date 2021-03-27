Bit-Z Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00617934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Token Profile

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

