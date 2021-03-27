Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

