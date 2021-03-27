BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.4% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $78,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BlackRock by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after buying an additional 133,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after buying an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK traded up $29.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $756.90. The stock had a trading volume of 803,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,819. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.90 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

