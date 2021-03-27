BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 370.8% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 370.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 15,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,399. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

