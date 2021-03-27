BMO Capital Markets Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$120.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
TSE:WN opened at C$108.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.18. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$109.75. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26.
About George Weston
George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.
Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.