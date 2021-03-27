BMO Capital Markets Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$120.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TSE:WN opened at C$108.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.18. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$109.75. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total transaction of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$592,718.97. Insiders sold a total of 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,917,407 in the last three months.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

