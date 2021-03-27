Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.28.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $59.97 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

