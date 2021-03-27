Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $656.85 Million

Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report $656.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.10 million to $660.60 million. Carter’s reported sales of $654.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,201. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.