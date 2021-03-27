Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post $5.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $26.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $27.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $29.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

