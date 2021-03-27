Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) PT at $5.81

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

AMRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

