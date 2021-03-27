Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price at $229.64

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.64.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,641. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.17 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $251.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,467 shares of company stock worth $192,353,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 145.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,058.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.