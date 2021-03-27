Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price at $165.17

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.17.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $5.39 on Wednesday, reaching $189.13. The company had a trading volume of 305,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,626. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.10. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $191.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.