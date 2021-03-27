Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 64,562 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.00, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

