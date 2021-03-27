Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 583,061 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.