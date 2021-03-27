Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

BZLFY stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

