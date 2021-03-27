Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in March

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $$26.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

