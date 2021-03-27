Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,925 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 2.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

