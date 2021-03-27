Canaccord Genuity Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

APR.UN stock opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$451.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 4,466.67%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

