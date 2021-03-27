Canaccord Genuity Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $50.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Shares of MAXR opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

