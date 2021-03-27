Cannell Capital LLC Takes $7.67 Million Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,000. Eos Energy Enterprises accounts for about 2.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.63% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $23,091,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $4,164,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,873,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 727,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,061. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

