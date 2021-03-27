Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Stake Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,138,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $89,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

CMD opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

