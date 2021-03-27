Cappasity (CAPP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.01 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded up 126.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $1.01 million worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.05 or 0.00625387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023246 BTC.

CAPP is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

