Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPIVF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 38,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25. Captiva Verde Land has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

About Captiva Verde Land

Captiva Verde Land Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit