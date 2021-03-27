Centamin’s (CELTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CELTF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

