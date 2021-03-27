Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is Park West Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,669,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,700 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up 1.8% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $87,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

