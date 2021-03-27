Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $78,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.