Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of RingCentral worth $85,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $290.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.15. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.99 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.