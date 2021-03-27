Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,019 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $83,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

NYSE GWW opened at $399.37 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.85 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

