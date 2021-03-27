China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 9,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Infrastructure Construction stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,429,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,584,844. China Infrastructure Construction has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About China Infrastructure Construction

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model in the Houston Metro area, Texas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

