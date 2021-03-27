Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, an increase of 758.6% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CIOXY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,462. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $560.36 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

