Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $196.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

PXD opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

