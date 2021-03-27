Citigroup Inc. Buys 11,977 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canon by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Canon by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 826,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canon by 592.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.