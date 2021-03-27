Citigroup Inc. Buys 13,415 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 151.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 235,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,185. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

