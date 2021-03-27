Citigroup Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Photronics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Photronics by 27.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Photronics by 202.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $468,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,241.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,575 shares of company stock valued at $936,547. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

