Clarus Securities Weighs in on CEMATRIX Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

Shares of CEMATRIX stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50. CEMATRIX has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.56.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.