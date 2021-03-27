Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 1,760.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Pathways stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,256. Clean Energy Pathways has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

