Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

