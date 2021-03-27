Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 744,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,556 shares during the quarter. Colfax comprises about 5.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $28,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $27,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,767 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Colfax by 43.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,467,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after buying an additional 442,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

