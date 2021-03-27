Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.50. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Columbia Property Trust traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 12327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,327,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -355.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

