Comparing MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MOGU and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67

MOGU presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 50.54%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than International Money Express.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MOGU and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $117.97 million 1.52 -$314.04 million N/A N/A International Money Express $319.60 million 1.83 $19.61 million $0.82 18.63

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82% International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07%

Summary

International Money Express beats MOGU on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

